Breast cancer survivors become Buddy Check ambassadors!
Breast cancer survivors Petra van de Langenberg and Sue Lawrence become Buddy Check ambassadors! Petra will reach women through her popular massage therapy business. Sue will be saving lives in The Netherlands and in Canada.
WTLV 1:52 PM. EDT April 27, 2017
