Organizers rally to stand in 'solidarity' at downtown landmark for victims in Charlottesville

Take Em Down Jax and other groups met to support victims of violence in Charlottesville, Va., by gathering at the Andrew Jackson statue outside the Landing in downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Several local organizers met Saturday at the Andrew Jackson statue outside the Jacksonville Landing to support those affected by violence earlier in the day at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Take Em Down Jax shared a post on Facebook to “rally in solidarity” with the victims of violence in Virginia. Several people showed up at the downtown landmark. Several other smaller groups also joined to support the impromptu event.

Organizers will meet again at 6 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park to protest the Virginia rally.

A car plowed into a large group of counter-protesters in downtown Charlottesville Saturday afternoon, killing one and injuring at least 35 others, according to previous reports.

Happening now: Rally at JAX Landing near the Andrew Jackson statue in response to the White Nationalist Rally in #Charlottesville @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lqg3FVigWc — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) August 13, 2017

The driver, James Alex Fields, was arrested following the fatality, the Charlottesville jail said.

