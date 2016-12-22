Orange Park woman charged with aggravated animal cruelty after 22 cat corpses found in home

Betty Spears Armstrong (Photo: CCSO)

The scene discovered by Clay County Animal Control officers at the Edson Drive home was heartbreaking — 22 cat corpses lying in bedrooms, the kitchen and a kennel outside, cat urine and feces scattered everywhere else.

Now the 70-year-old owner of the home a half mile east of Blanding Boulevard has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after the cats were left with no water and almost no food for months, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Betty Spears Armstrong was arrested on the charge at 5 p.m. Wednesday, but has bailed out of the Clay County Jail, according to court records. She could not be reached for comment. But Clay County Animal Care and Control Director Christina Sutherin sent her officers out to the scene after receiving a complaint.

“They were in various stages of decomposition inside the home, and one outside the home. The resident was not living there, but she was coming by to feed them,” Sutherin said. “Our department gets 500 calls a month that we respond to. But none of my officers could remember anything of this magnitude.”

Animal control officers were responding to a complaint of excessive cat activity at the home, then they spoke to Armstrong, according to the arrest report. Sutherin said her officers decided the Sheriff’s Office needed to be called in after it appeared that state animal care violations had occurred.

Two deputies responded and also spoke to Armstrong, who consented to a search of the locked home, the arrest report states. That’s when the deputies discovered one cat corpse locked in a kennel under the carport, four more in the kitchen and one more in the living room. Another dead cat was in a hallway, followed by four more in one bedroom, two in another and a one in a third, according to the arrest report. Eight others were in the master bedroom.

Cat urine and feces were all over the home and its furnishings, but there was no water left out for the cats anywhere and only little bits of food, the report said. The master bathroom door was locked, stopping any access to water there, while the toilet lid in the spare bathroom was down as well.

Armstrong was taken to the Sheriff’s Office substation nearby for questioning, everything she said redacted in the arrest report. But the report ends by stating that the homeowner “intentionally left 21 cats inside her residence and one outside … without sufficient food and/or water since July.”

Sutherin said she was involved in similar cases of pet hoarding when she worked in Savannah, prosecuting many of the animal’s owners. She is glad that the Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes these complaints seriously and “protects our furry citizens.”

“Most people have good intentions but they get overwhelmed. This is not the end result we ever want to see happen,” Sutherin said. “I hope that she is not allowed to care for pets again.”

Sutherin said this was the first complaint at this home.

