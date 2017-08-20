Online donations pouring in for JSO officers injured in deadly Friday night shooting

JSO Ofc. Kevin Jarrell, right, with sheriff Mike Williams, left.

The Fraternal Order of Police in Jacksonville and fellow officers are asking for the public’s help in providing funding for two JSO officers who were shot Friday night during a call for service on the West Side.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both officers Michael Fox and Kevin Jarrell to cover medical costs following a deadly shooting on Friday in the 5100 block of Seaboard Avenue on the West Side.

Fox suffered gunshot wounds to both hands, while Jarrell suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen below his vest.

As of Sunday evening, the officers’ GoFundMe pages have garnered several thousands of dollars, but the donation pages are asking for more to cover the medical costs.

The funds gathered are being managed by a fellow police officer until the families of the injured officers can become beneficiaries.

Anyone who would like to provide a donation directly to the Fraternal Order of Police may do so by sending a check or money order to:

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30

Ofc. Kevin Jarrell Recovery Fund or Ofc. Michael Fox Recovery Fund

5530 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

