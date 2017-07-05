One of two citations dropped against Jacksonville man in viral video

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has dropped one of two citations issued to a local man who recorded his interaction with police in June.

Devonte Shipman was cited for failing to obey a pedestrian traffic control device on June 21. He was also cited for not carrying a drivers license.

The second of the two citations was dropped this week after JSO deemed that the statute number used for the citation was inaccurate.

JSO said the following on Wednesday regarding the viral video involving Shipman and an officer:

"We are aware of the video and an administrative review is being conducted."

Shipman spoke to First Coast News about the video shortly after it went viral on social media.

