Marine Sergeant Paul Hout, now a security officer at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville, poses at the spot where he rendered final salute to 98-year-old Master Sergeant Harold Martin Davis (USMC). Photo: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Paul Hout insists that any Marine would do what he did.

Hout is a United States Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. Nowadays he's a security guard at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville. When he learned on April 27 that an old friend - and Jacksonville's oldest veteran, 98-year-old Harold Martin Davis - had been hospitalized at Baptist, Hout immediately knew what to do.

"He was a little sick, so I put on my ‘blues’ and came down and stood by his bed, and held his hand and talked to him for a while," Hout tells First Coast News. "I walked into the room, and a huge Marine Corps flag was lying across his bed," he adds with a nod to the enduring pride United States Marines share.

At that moment, Hout had no idea how timely his visit was: Master Sgt. Davis, who had seen action at Midway, Guadalcanal, and Korea, to name a few, was within a half-hour or so of being transported to a hospice facility.

"I stood outside his room at 'parade rest,’ which is standard operating procedure, escorted him out through the ambulance bay," Hout continued, "rendered him a salute and held the salute until he left - until I lost sight of the ambulance."

It was all an impromptu gesture that, within the hour, would become deeply poignant.

"I got a call a few minutes later that said he had died on the way out," Hout added, tears welling in his eyes. "So, that was my involvement."

An involvement that Hout downplayed several times during our conversation.

MSgt. Harold Martin Davis (deceased, USMC). Photo: Eric Moore

"It’s not about me, it’s about him," he persisted, reluctant to discuss his own heroism in Vietnam, which garnered him the Bronze Star and Purple Heart that top his ribbon rack. "I just happen to be blessed, if you will, to have the honor to pay him the honor that was due him."

But the homage to Davis didn't end at the hospital. Because of him, a panoply of Marines attended Davis' funeral ceremony eight days later.

"I had some people come up to me that I had no idea who they were and asked me if I was the one that was with him in his last moments and rendered him his last salute, and of course I told them I was. I don’t know how they knew who I was," Hout explained in sincere humility.

Davis' nephew, Jim Tilton says that although his uncle never had children of his own, the two shared a relationship much like a father and son. While his uncle was being transported to a hospice that day in April, Tilton was desperately trying to get to Jacksonville from the Gulf Coast but got caught in traffic.

"Paul Hout went above and beyond the call of duty in standing guard and escorting my uncle out of the hospital. For that gesture, we will be forever grateful.”

And though he clearly wasn't comfortable talking about his decorations, others at the hospital happily chimed in about Hout.

"His work ethic, his behavior, his demeanor just as a person, as a man … he’s always been a mentor and a role model," says fellow security officer Nicole Fierro. "He really epitomizes a standard that we'd like to have in this line of work."

Sergeant Paul Hout (USMC) stands at bedside of MSgt. Harold Martin Davis, April 27. Photo: Baptist Health

That standard all seems to directly descend from the Marine Corps' motto, "Semper Fidelis": Forever Loyal.

"They say they stick together, and they do, through thick and thin," Davis' nephew Jim Tilton added. "Once a Marine, always a Marine."

Hout himself threw in a footnote to that sentiment, along with a polite admonition that there's no such thing as a retired, former, or ex-Marine.

"Once a Marine, always a Marine … and when you’re dead, you’re a dead Marine," he concluded.

