One injured in westside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man has been transported to UF Health via trauma alert following an early morning house fire on the west side of town.

According to Tom Francis of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, the call came in at around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Francis says the fire was under control in less than 20 minutes.

Red Cross has been called to assist the three other adults that were displaced by the fire. State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

