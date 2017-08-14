Suspect killed by police after kidnapping 14-year-old

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Lane Avenue.

Police said around 8:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Woods-Ortega Condominiums at 6925 Ortega Woods Drive to a kidnapping in progress. Investigators said a 14-year-old girl was sitting in her mom's car in the parking lot listening to music when a man with a bandana over his face approached the driver's side window with a gun and demanded money.

The girl told the man she didn't have any money, at which point the suspect pushed the teen over to the passenger side of the car and got in. Police said he then took off and drove about a mile before pushing the teen out of the vehicle.

Investigators said the car had tracking software in it, and police were able to track down the vehicle with the company's assistance. Two officers managed to block in the vehicle, at which point the suspect got out with a handgun. Police said the suspect did not comply with commands to drop the weapon as he crossed the street.

A woman who lives nearby says she heard multiple gunshots last night @ the intersection of San Juan & Lane Ave. More details next on #GMJ pic.twitter.com/hqD1fVeu3p — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) August 15, 2017

Officers said the suspect then turned towards police, at which point the officers opened fire, striking the suspect. They rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The officers were unharmed. It's unclear if the suspect fired any shots. Both officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in an officer-involved shooting.

The identities of the officers involved or the suspect have not been released.

