The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there was an officer-involved shooting on the Westside Monday night.

The shooting happened on San Juan Avenue and Lane Avenue.

We have a crew at the scene who says a large portion of Lane Avenue is closed.

Breaking: large #JSO police presence on San Juan and Lane Ave. Large portion of Lane Ave blocked off. Standby for more details @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/DN6Jng550i — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) August 15, 2017

JSO said no officers were injured. The suspect shot was transported to a local hospital in life threatening condition.

Stay with First Coast News for updates on this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV