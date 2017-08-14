WTLV
Officer-involved shooting on the Westside

First Coast News, August 14, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there was an officer-involved shooting on the Westside Monday night.

The shooting happened on San Juan Avenue and Lane Avenue. 

We have a crew at the scene who says a large portion of Lane Avenue is closed.

JSO said no officers were injured. The suspect shot was transported to a local hospital in life threatening condition.

