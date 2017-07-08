JSO officer-involved crash with injuries in Durkeeville neighborhood

PHOTO: Stephanie Kim

The roads between W 9th Street and W 12th Street were closed off along Myrtle Avenue N. after an officer-involved crash with injuries occurred in the Durkeeville neighborhood Saturday night.

JSO was wrapping up a crash that had happened on W 9th Street around 10 p.m. when a vehicle ran into a JSO patrol car.

The JSO officer involved in the crash complained of neck pain and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the other car was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending for the driver of the other vehicle.

© 2017 WTLV-TV