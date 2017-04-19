Officer hurt in crash with injuries in Jax's Westside while responding to robbery call

A police car in a ditch after a crash on Jax's Westside April 19. (Photo: Steven Dial)

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash with injuries on Jammes Road at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard Wednesday night in the city's Westside, authorities say.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the crash. The cruiser struck another vehicle while responding to a robbery call out.

