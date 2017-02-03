NTSB releases recovery footage of VDR ahead of final El Faro hearing

A still from the newly released footage of the NTSB's efforts to find the El Faro's voyage data recorder. (Photo: NTSB/YouTube)

Eerie footage of the El Faro at the bottom of the ocean was released Friday ahead of the third and final Marine Board hearing into the loss of the container ship Monday.

Forty-five minutes of footage, from views of the bow and rusted railings to efforts to use submersible vehicles to find the voyage data recorder - a kind of black box - from the ship.

Transcripts from the El Faro's VDR were released last December at will be an important part of the upcoming hearing into the freighter's loss. Thirty-three people lost their lives, including many from the First Coast, Maine and even Poland.

The hearing will take place Monday through Friday over a two week period, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with additional days optional if the Marine Board of Investigation deems them necessary.

The Coast Guard will also be at the hearing at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville. Their response to the El Faro tragedy is also under the board's microscope.

Per the National Transportation Safety Board, the investigation into the ship's loss is trying to figure out three things:

1. The factors that contributed to the accident

2. Whether there is evidence that any act of misconduct, inattention to duty, negligence or willful violation of the law on the part of any licensed or certified person contributed to the casualty

3. Whether there is evidence that any Coast Guard personnel or any representative or employee of any other government agency or any other person caused or contributed to casualty

The ship went down on Oct. 1, 2015 after attempting to sail through Hurricane Joaquin in the Atlantic en route from Jacksonville to San Juan, P.R., near the Crooked Islands.

First Coast News will carry live coverage of the hearing and offer in-depth analysis through the final round of hearings held in Jacksonville.

Watch the released footage below:

