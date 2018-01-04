Northside woman says space heater fire destroyed home

Northside woman surveys destroyed home after she says a space heater started a destructive fire on Tuesday. (Photo: WTLV)

A First Coast family is without a home Tuesday night after a blaze destroyed their trailer home on Franklin Avenue in North Jacksonville.

Gwenith Bowen who lived in the trailer for 16 years said the flames engulfed her living room while she napped on her couch.

"I cut the space heater on just a little while to knock the nip off, and normally I cut it off in an hour but I fell asleep real hard," Bowen said. "When I woke up I rolled over, and the other sofa in the living room was engulfed and I ran out. There was nothing else I could do."

This is all thats left after a Northside home caught fire tonight because of a space heater. The homeowner says she lost everything and needs all the help she can get. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/DNB8eJ6EYq — Zackary Moran (@zsmoran) January 3, 2018

S37 is on scene of a heavily involved trailer fire on the north side on Franklin Ave — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 2, 2018

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted they had contained the fire around 5 p.m. and the Red Cross was called for the displaced families.

Bowen said her neighbors are also without power Tuesday night due to an electrical pole being disabled during the firefight.

"I just don't know what I'm going to do, my house was already paid off," said Bowen from the yard where her blackened trailer home stands. "I have nothing left, everything I owned was in that house. I don't have anything left of my mom's and that's what's really making it hard too."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Bowen to assist her with finding a home.

Randy Wyse, President of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters recommends always keeping a space heater three feet away from any flammable objects. Avoid using an extension cord to plug in a space heater, Wyse said, and read the unit's instructions before using.

