Nocatee home catches fire during today's severe storms

PHOTO: Matthew Douglas

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Jacksonville Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire in the 100 block of Paradise Valley Drive in Northeast St. Johns County.

Crews initially responded to a report of a roof fire with heavy smoke and flames showing.

PHOTO: @MeehanLinda

Upon arrival, crews encountered a working structure fire in the evacuated home. Firefighters immediately began firefighting operations including the protection of adjacent structures.

This incident is currently active and updates will follow.

Residents should avoid the area if possible as multiple emergency response apparatus will be operating at the scene and on the roadways.

There have been no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.

