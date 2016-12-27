No survivors after local plane carrying 3 goes missing in Tenn.; Bodies not ID'd

(Photo: Facebook) David Starling and his 8-year-old son Hunter.

The wreckage of a small plane that left northern Florida Monday with three people on board was found in the Tennessee wilderness Tuesday afternoon, says the National Parks Service

There were no survivors in the wreck. The three people on board were 41-year-old David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter and 42-year-old Kim Smith, but authorities have not identified the bodies found at the crash site. They are from Bradford County.

The plane was found on an unnamed ridge between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A single Blackhawk helicopter was able to fly over the rough terrain and spotted the wreckage along the last known flight path of the plane.

Recovery efforts will begin Wednesday.

The FAA issued an alert notice Monday night advising local law enforcement and U.S. National Park Service members that a Cessna 182 aircraft with three people on board was missing about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport, said Kathleen Bergen, spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Authority.

She said the alert was issued after family members notified the agency when the flight didn’t arrive on time.

It’s unclear which airport the flight originated from, but National Parks officials say the plane was headed for the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport from Florida.

According to immediate family members, inclement weather in the area where the plane is believed to have went down is hindering the search.

A prayer service for the missing persons was held Tuesday night at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in High Springs, Fla.