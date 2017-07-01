New photos released of suspect's car in incoming JU freshman's death

Bianca Roberson Photo credit: Family Photo via NBC 10

A manhunt for the driver who shot a recent high school graduate in the head, killing her, in an apparent road rage incident, entered its third day Saturday, but without any arrests yet.

The dragnet stretched across Pennsylvania and all the way west into Texas, investigators said Friday. Closer to Chester County, in Philadelphia, a police spokeswoman said they had received tips from the public. But the city leads had yet to pan out.

Police released a sketch of the suspect who shot recent high school graduate Bianca Nikol Roberson in West Goshen Township Wednesday. The driver of the pickup truck is described as a medium-built, white male, 30 to 40 years old with blonde or light-colored brown hair. His vehicle is described as a small, red pickup truck with faded paint.

PHOTO: West Goshen Police Twitter

A composite sketch has been developed in the hopes that the public can help identify a man in the on-going homicide investigation. pic.twitter.com/GbMQpmS1uS — WestGoshenPD (@WestGoshenPD) June 30, 2017

The description is based on an eyewitness account provided by a motorist who was driving adjacent to the pickup truck, investigators said. Officials believe their sketch to be 70 to 80 percent accurate. On Saturday, West Goshen Police released more surveillance photos of the suspect's vehicle. They say the vehicle was last seen heading south on Route 352 into Delaware County.

WGPD has obtained images of the suspect vehicle in the murder of Bianca Roberson. Vehicle last known heading south on RT 352 into DELCO. pic.twitter.com/rrffGBfxLF — WestGoshenPD (@WestGoshenPD) July 1, 2017

PHOTO: West Gosh Police Twitter. Additional images and video of suspect vehicle, a red Chevrolet. Please call 610-696-7400 or email detectives@westgoshen.org with info.

"This homicide was completely senseless, brutal and tragic," West Goshen Township Police Chief Joseph Gleason said during a news conference Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Goshen police. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Roberson, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was driving south on Route 100 at about 5:30 p.m. when she and another driver tried to merge into a single lane, authorities said.

"And then she was shot. The man in the red pickup truck shot her directly in the head," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said Thursday.

Her car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch, he said. The shooter fled the scene toward Route 202 and was last seen turning onto Paoli Pike.

"To that man who fired that shot, turn yourself in now," Hogan said. "Every second you are out there you are only making this worse for yourself and making this worse for this young lady's family."

Roberson had just graduated from Rustin High School in West Chester and was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall. She hoped to major in criminal justice, her mother said.

"A young lady in the prime of her life getting ready to go off to college," Gleason said. "Now the family has to consider burying her."

Roberson's father, Rodney Roberson, was in tears as he spoke to NBC10 about his daughter's college aspirations.

Roberson's older brother died of heart disease at the age of 22 in 2013.

"It's an angel that's gonna be missed," Bianca's aunt, Mari Hatton-Hayes said. "But as hard as it is, she's there with her brother."

A GoFundMe page set up Thursday garnered donations from more than 350 people within 24 hours. The goal of $15,000 was surpassed by 2 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the goal was increased to $25,000 and it too was surpassed by 11 a.m.

"We cannot begin to express our extreme gratitude for the donations that continue to come in. As we continue communicating with Bianca's family, we will discuss ideas such as a scholarship being created out of some money earned in this gofundme," the GoFundMe creator wrote. "As many have heard, this story has taken a very unexpected turn and the family is going through an unimaginable time, so please keep them in your thoughts (and) prayers at this time."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Goshen Police Department 610-696-7400 or trafficsafety@westgoshen.org.

