New Fresh Market opening in Fleming Island on June 14

Fresh Market opened its fourth location in Jacksonville. (Photo: Lisa Robbins, First Coast News)

The Fresh Market invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of its 47th store in the state of Florida and 176th store nationwide.

The Fresh Market is located at 1960 East West Parkway, Fleming Island, Fla. 32003



The Fresh Market’s grand opening festivities will kick-off at 7:30 a.m., and doors will open at 8 a.m. The Fleming Island community is invited to enjoy chef demonstrations, in-store sampling, live entertainment, special deals, giveaways and more through Sunday, June 18.

