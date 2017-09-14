New flooding expected around St. Marys River in Nassau County

Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Photo: NCSO)

Due to the threat of additional flooding threatening those along the southern edge of the St. Marys River in Nassau County, another shelter was opened in Hilliard and rescue boats have been sent to the area.

Already flooded areas and the forecasted nor'easter rains have caused first responders to fear for the areas around the south bank of the river.

This area, along the Florida-Georgia line will see more flooding along the western edge.

The county's Emergency Management director said rescue boats will be sent to the area and that First Baptist Church will be opening in Hilliard as a second shelter. The first shelter is at The Journey Church in Yulee.

While Hurricane Jose isn't making landfall in the state, it's pushing water our way, Emergency Management director Billy Estep said.

He urges residents along the river to leave before you can't leave and seek shelter at one of the two places opened.

A flood warning has been issued for the lower half of the St. Marys River, but residents along Thomas Creek and Lofton Creek should expect flooding as well, Estep said in a news release.

Flooding could affect the area for up to two weeks.

© 2017 WTLV-TV