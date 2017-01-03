Neptune Beach city council passes law making fake service dogs illegal

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - A Neptune Beach city council member said fake service dogs are a huge problem. And as of Tuesday, Neptune Beach City Council put a stop to the practice.

In his main capacity with K9s for Warriors, the group's executive director and now Neptune Beach council member Rory Diamond said he's heard the stories.

"We see it all the time. Literally, every single day, I will talk to a warrior that's being harassed at the airport, at a restaurant or in some way having his or her rights undermined," said Diamond.

Diamond's proposed law, if adopted by the city, would make faking a service dog a Class B Misdemeanor, with possible punishments of up to 60 days in jail, 30 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

It's less about enforcing the law, which would be hard to do since you need to have a reason to arrest someone, but rather about getting the word out that fake service dogs are a serious problem, according to Diamond.

New K9s for Warriors President Brett Simon has had a service dog named Reagan for five years to help with his PTSD.

The harassment for Simon has come in the form of personal questions, said Simon. Questions regarding why he, seemingly well-abled, needs a service dog.

"Just asking those questions actually brings up enough anxiety, especially to people that have PTSD, traumatic brain injury, things of that nature, which is what i deal with the most," said Simon.

With fake service dogs also come problems at the airport, Simon said.

"If I wanted to fly on a plane and the airlines rule were only two dogs allowed on the plane, if I have two people that aren't disabled and I'm the third one to try and get in there, I'm not allowed on the plane," he said.

Simon also said Reagan was even attacked by another supposed service dog at a home improvement store.

"We train hard for our dogs not to react that way," said Diamond.

It's these reasons and more, Diamond said he wants change.

"I want somebody who's thinking about going online and buying a fake service dog vest to say, you know maybe this isn't a good decision, maybe I just need to leave this to people who have disabilities," said Diamond.

The measure became law late Tuesday night.