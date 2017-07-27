Navy base security concerns force feds to close Georgia airport

ST. MARYS, Ga. -- An airport with blank runways and almost no traffic are at the top the list for safety and security concerns at Kings Bay Naval Base.
"The airport, in its current location, we look at it as a threat, a safety and security threat," said base Public Affairs Officer Scott Bassett.
He says proximity between the St. Marys airport and the base is to blame.
It’s so close that the airport has to warn pilots of restricted airspace. On at least 10 different occasions, a skydiver has landed on the base or a misguided plane has flown into restricted airspace.
"I'm at a bit of a disadvantage because I'm not going to tell you specifically what those threats are," Bassett said.
On September 14, the FAA is formally closing the airport, something the Navy has been requesting since 9/11.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs