Nassau deputy taken off patrol after son posts profanity-laced video of spanking

A still from the YouTube video. (Photo: YouTube) (Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

A mother of a child has been placed under investigation after video surfaced of a Nassau County Sheriff's deputy spanking a child.

The Nassau County Sheriff's deputy was taken off patrol last week after authorities were made aware of a YouTube video filmed by his son.

The deputy is under investigation by the Department of Children and Families to see if any laws have been violated, says Sheriff Bill Leeper. The video was posted back in July, but only recently started making the rounds on social media.

The mother, who is a corrections officer for Baker County, has been suspended while the DCF investigation remains open.

John Harrell with DCF says he's unable to say if the two children seen in the video are still in the home or if the household has previously been under an investigation by their office.

In the 10 minute video the deputy's young son posted, the deputy can be seen spanking a small girl and using excessive amounts of profanity.

The home can be seen littered with trash and with wires coming out of the walls and hanging from the ceiling.

"This is what I have to deal with everyday," the boy says during the video.

A woman is in the video as well, also using profanity, but we do not know her relationship to the deputy or the two children in the video.

Once DCF's investigation into the incident is complete, Leeper says the case will be referred to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office internal affairs for review.

Harrell says the children's safety is their first priority. They were just made aware of the video and he says his office is concerned about its contents.

We have reached out to the deputy but have not heard back at the time of this writing.