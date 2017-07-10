Nassau County to consider 5 cent gas tax increase

Gas Pump (Photo: KING)

Nassau County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday night to discuss a 5-Cent Gas Tax which would generate approximately $1.6 million dollars in annual revenue, according to the public agenda.

The ordinance would restrict proceeds only to be used for the construction of new roads, the reconstruction or resurfacing of existing paved roads, or the paving of existing graded roads.

At the June 21st meeting, the Board approved to schedule a public hearing for Monday night at 6:00 p.m. to consider a resolution adopting the gas tax.

Read more about the gas tax here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV