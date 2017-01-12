Nassau County schools bus aide fired after investigation - but parents aren't satisfied

Yulee Primary School

For the last month, parents in Nassau County have been demanding answers after a school bus aide was accused of abusing their special needs child.

The Nassau County School Board decided Thursday in favor of the thing the parents demanded at the last meeting: terminating the aide.

It's an issue the parents say they're not going to let go of and they add there's still more they want to see done.

"Shut up, I'm sick of your mouth! Stop crying or I will pinch or punch you."

Those are the words Stephanie Jervis, a Nassau County mother, read straight from a Department of Children and Families investigative report. Those were the words allegedly said to her daughter, Zoey, by a school bus aid.

In early December, First Coast News requested surveillance video showing what happened on that bus. After multiple requests and the involvement of our attorneys, we were still told the video is a student record and therefore private.

The district says because the video shows multiple children, it can't be released to anyone - even the child's mother who was allegedly berated and threatened.

FCN's attorney says a record should not fall under the student record protection if it captures employee misconduct.

Superintendent Kathy Burns says the district's commitment to special needs children is strong. At Thursday's meeting, she highlighted the county's graduation rate for students with special needs, which has risen to 84 percent from 82.

The public information officer for the district says that while the video is a school record, he maintains that they are very strict about not letting that information out even to children of parents who may be in those records. He says it's similar to a report card which would not be released to the parent of another child.

