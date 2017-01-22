Multiple deaths reported in Albany after tornado

A photo of the damage in Albany (submitted by Linda O'Beirne Crawford‎)

Multiple deaths have been reported in the Albany area due to an apparent tornado strike on Sunday, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.

A dispatcher at the sheriff's office says all the county's first responders are working scenes across the area. She could not confirm the number of deaths.

We also could not reach the Dougherty County emergency management office, the fire department, or the county coroner.

But Albany's south side was hit hardest by the storm that hit mid-afternoon Sunday. Around 3:25 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a "large and destructive tornado" over Albany, moving northeast at 70 mph.

Around 6 p.m., the EMA office tweeted that there was heavy damage in the Radium Springs area from Redbud Lane to Holly Drive to Honeysuckle Drive.

