Multiple crews working to extinguish massive apartment fire in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple agencies are responding to an apartment fire Saturday off Kingsley Avenue in Clay County.

JFRD tweeted Saturday night that people are reportedly trapped inside an apartment structure fire with heavy flames showing at the scene in the 1800 block of Kingsley Avenue.

As of 6:32 p.m. Saturday, officials are pulling firefighter units out of the building because it has been deemed unsafe to fight fire in, according to JFRD’s Twitter.

As of about 7:45 p.m., no injuries were reported but firefighters are still canvassing the area to ensure no one was injured or killed.

