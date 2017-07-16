WTLV
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on Atlantic Blvd.

Sarah Kimbro, WTLV 9:39 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

A motorcycle collided with a car Sunday night on Atlantic Boulevard near Johnston Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

All westbound lanes of Atlantic Blvd. were shut down for an extended period of time due to the crash.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

JSO said they don't know if the motorcyclist was speeding.

