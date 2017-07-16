Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on Atlantic Blvd.

PHOTO: Phillip Smith

A motorcycle collided with a car Sunday night on Atlantic Boulevard near Johnston Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

All westbound lanes of Atlantic Blvd. were shut down for an extended period of time due to the crash.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

All westbound lanes of Atlantic Blvd near Johnston Ave are shut down. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/SZ9BEBsRQO — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) July 16, 2017

JSO said they don't know if the motorcyclist was speeding.

Stay with First Coast News for more on this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV