(Photo: Facebook) David Starling and his 8-year-old son Hunter.

Over 50 people gathered at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Highsprings to remember the reported victims of a plane crash in Tennessee.

Three people were on a small plane that left north Florida Monday and was lost in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While the bodies have not been identified, 41-year-old David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter and 42-year-old Kim Smith were on board.

The memorial was planned prior to crews finding the wreckage of the small plane in the Tennessee wilderness.

People showed up in the community to pray for the family. It is still unclear where the plane left from.

Some people found out about the plane's reported crash landing when they arrived at the vigil.

Weather conditions were not the best prior to the plane going down. We hope to get more information Wednesday.