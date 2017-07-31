More restaurants and apartments coming to Town Center

PHOTO: Cantrell & Morgan

Cantrell & Morgan, Inc. announced that they closed on land at the SW corner of Gate Parkway and Deerwood Park Boulevard for the new Gateway Village at Town Center.

The $75 million, 18-acre project includes 289 "luxury" apartments developed by Davis Development. It also includes multiple restaurants such as Burrito Gallery and Sushi House.

Jim Loftin, President of Cantrell & Morgan, Inc. said: “We truly appreciate the valuable input from all of the nearby residential and office communities as they have shared with us what is important to them and what they would like to see at Gateway Village.”

