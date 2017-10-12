More people are moving to Jacksonville, study says

More people are moving to Jacksonville, Fla, according to a recent study by Forbes.

The magazine asked, Realtor.com – a real estate search platform – to pull some data on where people are going and where they are moving from.

According to Forbes, the metropolitan region that has seen the biggest bump in population is Austin. Though Jacksonville is another fast-growing metropolitan area. Forbes reports most of those people come from the Miami and Orlando regions. When it comes to Realtor.com’s own members, the majority of online interest in real estate in Jacksonville comes from online browsers in New York and New Jersey.

“Part of that formula has been the job sector,” Vivas told Forbes. “In Florida, where you see a lot of cities where some of the demand is coming from outside, I think Jacksonville is a bit of an exception where you see people wanting to move there for jobs.”

