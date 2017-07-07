Mom accused of killing family shows bizarre behavior during first appearance

Isabel Martinez, the mom charged with slaughtering her family, exhibits bizzare behavior during her first appearance on July 7, 2017.

GWINNETT CO., GA - The mother accused of stabbing four of her children and their father to death showed bizarre behavior during her first appearance hearing Friday morning. Her antics became so strange, the judge eventually told her to "stop talking."

As the camera focused on her face, Isabel Martinez showcased a wide smile for the cameras.

Throughout the entire hearing, Martinez smiled, waved her arms, and gave thumbs up. At one point, she knelt down on her knees and spread out her arms, as if to embrace someone in a hug.

PHOTOS | Gwinnett mother who stabbed kids and father to death shows bizarre behavior

She was charged with six counts of felony aggravated assault and ten counts of murder. When hearing her counts, Martinez shook her head and continued to smile at the camera.

The judged cautioned Martinez to not show out for the cameras.

"Ma'am, I'm going to caution you to cut out the display for the cameras. It's really not a good idea and probably not to your benefit," Judge Michael Thorpe said.

When offered the choice to be appointed an attorney, Martinez said her attorneys are the people and her faith, according to her translator. Judge Thorpe tried to convince her to accept legal help, but repeatedly refused.

Martinez's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 20.

According to the Gwinnett Co. Public Information Officer, "She is also being held for ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement)".

