Missing woman sought out of St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 64-year old Christine Smith who left without her medication, phone, or purse.

She was last seen in the area of the 300 block of North Shadowwood Dr., off Wildwood Dr. around 3:30 p.m. Monday. She is 5'5" and 110 pounds with short dark brown hair, fair complexion with freckles. She was last seen wearing blue and green paisley shorts, a dark blue solid t-shirt and flip flops.

If you see this woman you are asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 911, or 824-8304 immediately.

© 2017 WTLV-TV