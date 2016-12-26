Missing persons case now death investigation

LAKE CITY, Fla.- The body of a man reported missing over a week ago from Lake City was found Christmas Day in Suwannee County, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page.

Joshua Tabares, 34, had been missing since December 17. There were reports he had been spotted in the Wellbom area of Suwannee County.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death and has not yet determined whether foul play was involved.