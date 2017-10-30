Missing person out of Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a missing person from Welaka, Florida. James Fender was last seen in Welaka, Florida on October 29, 2017.

Fender frequents the Welaka, Florida area and is considered to be medically endangered. Fender was last seen at 611 Old Welaka Rd at approximately 1:00pm.

If you have seen Fender please call Detective Joseph Abbott at 386-329-0415, or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0801, or call Crime Stoppers at 1888-277-TIPS (8477).

