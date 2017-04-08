Missing Neptune Beach man with early stages of dementia has been found

Melvin Grant Clark Sr. (PHOTO: Neptune Beach Police)

UPDATE: Melvin Clark has been found safe, according to the Neptune Beach Police.

86-year-old Melvin Clark Sr. has been missing from his Neptune Beach residence since noon on Saturday, according to the Neptune Beach Police.

Clark is a 5’7 white male, 140 pounds, with white hair, a white goatee, and hazel eyes. He is possibly driving a 2005 black Honda CRV with the license plate: FLJ2BRR. Police say there is a Saltlife sticker on his rear window. Clark has early stages of dementia.

If you have any information concerning Clark's whereabouts you are asked to contact the Neptune Beach Police at 904-270-2413.

