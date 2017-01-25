Columbia County man's disappearance believed to be suspicious, deputies say

Brian Lawrence Sharpe (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are searching for a missing man out of Columbia County Wednesday afternoon whose disappearance is believed to be suspicious.

Brian Lawrence Sharpe, 46, was last seen driving a white 1997 Ford F-250 pickup with Florida tag M979JT - similar to the one pictured. He was at American Pawn in Lake City, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office say.

If you see the vehicle or Sharpe, call the sheriff's office at 386-758-1095 or dispatch at 386-719-2005. Investigators say they're concerned because it is very out of character.

A white pickup similar to the one he was last seen driving. (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

(© 2017 WTLV)