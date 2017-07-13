Missing Jacksonville woman last seen June 1

Chriscinda Joy Stephens, 39, was reported missing on June 9. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing woman from Jacksonville.

Chriscinda Joy Stephens, 39, was last seen by a family friend on June 1 in Jacksonville. She was reported missing on June 9 by a family member.

An investigation has led officers to be concerned about her safety, but police didn't say why.

Stephens is described as a white woman, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5-foot-2, 105 lbs. and has a tattoo of a rainbow. She is known for driving a tan or gold Ford Explorer with an unknown Georgia tag. Police said the vehicle may have damage to the driver's side door, driver's side taillight and the driver's side window might be broken.

If you know her whereabouts or have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

