‘Miracle' Jacksonville man smiling, walking, talking 4 weeks after 2 shots to the head

Molly Dunn, physical therapist (left) monitors Richard Tucker's progress onthe elliptical exercise machine. Photo: Bruce Lipsky, Florda Times-Union

Richard Allen Tucker was well aware of the words on his sweatshirt as he underwent therapy at Orange Park Medical Center’s rehabilitation center, less than four weeks after being shot twice in the head during a robbery at a Jacksonville convenience store.

The 53-year-old former high school science teacher and radio disc jockey stops tossing a purple ball with physical therapist Molly Dunn to smile. He laughs at the phrase, “When my ship came in, I was at the airport,” on the shirt and says he wishes he had been anywhere else on Jan. 4.

That’s all he remembers about the day his job as a store clerk hit the “pause” button.

“Obviously I would rather have the event not been something that happened. It’s not something I concentrate on or really even give it more deep thought than the few times I have been asked about it,” Tucker said. “… I know what I have been told, I know what I have seen in news clips they put together. I know the conversations I have had with friends and family, so I am well aware of what’s happened and I understand.”

The fact that Tucker can walk, talk, throw that ball and do all he’s doing in therapy gives Dunn lots to smile about after weeks of therapy.

“It really is amazing how well he’s doing,” she said. “… I would say he’s a miracle, really.”

Officers were called Jan. 4 to a dispute at Bill’s Food Store at 4010 Confederate Point Road, then learned someone had been shot. Surveillance video shows a person pointing a gun at Tucker, who had been a clerk at the small supermarket for years. As he took money from the register to hand over, the gunman started shooting.

Taken immediately to Orange Park Medical Center’s trauma unit eight miles south, he arrived in a “Trauma 1” condition, the most critical, surgeon Travis Von Tobel said.

“He was not walking, not talking and was intubated [with a tube into the trachea to breathe] at the scene,” he said. “He’s had a remarkable recovery. … The trauma team did an excellent job. We evaluated him early from a rehab standpoint and were extraordinarily impressed with how fast he progressed from the trauma bay to the ICU, to the floor and on to rehab.”

Traces of his British accent from when he grew up there before emigrating here as a child still evident, Tucker easily remembers working as a radio disc jockey in Tallahassee, South Carolina and local radio stations like Hot 101.5. He was also a high school science teacher in Columbia, S.C.

When he moved to Jacksonville, he would visit Bill’s Food Store since he’d known owner Samer Zaidan for decades. Ultimately, he began working for Zaidan, who had just left for home when the gunman came in. It’s a memory that haunts Zaidan.

“I was there. I had just left 10 minutes before and I was driving home,” Zaidan said.

As he was driving back, he said he was so rattled he got into an accident.

X-rays show one bullet in Tucker’s spine and the other in the brain, with fragments nearby. He states bluntly that he’s well aware that “a few centimeters one way or another” and he would have been a statistic.

A Jan. 4 x-ray of Richard Tucker's head shows one bullet close to his spinal column and another bullet and fragments higher up in his brain according to Orange Park Medical Center. Photo: OPMC.

Other than an occasional pause to think about what he will say next, his speech pattern sounds unaffected after only weeks of therapy. He recognizes all of the friends who have visited, and some who’ve called couldn’t hear any difference in his speech pattern, totally unaware of the shooting until he told them, he said.

“I know that my ability to spell, write and comprehend written language is at a slower rate than it was, but I feel it is something that’s going to improve with therapy,” Tucker said. “I’m not a quitter. … I don’t see myself as someone that gives up on things. I understand the difficulty of a situation like this. I have been able to do this in three weeks, so in three months, you know, you walk in and I’ll be playing chess.”

Only days away from the four-week anniversary of his shooting, Tucker appears to have no issues during physical therapy, doing high leg lifts with ankle weights and practicing balance exercises. He talks non-stop with Dunn as he works out, once making the “T” time-out signal with his hands for a brief break. He doesn’t know how quickly he will improve, and Dunn says he still has some memory issues. So she has been asking Tucker to name things as she put him through physical therapy paces.

“We are trying to give him dual tasks,” Dunn said. “… We really have to challenge him and take it up a notch. Just doing a lot of cognitive with the physical therapy is what we are doing.”

Von Tobel said it’s been a real blessing to see how quickly Tucker has progressed in mere weeks. He’s one in a million.

“He got very fortunate that the two bullets weren’t a millimeter to the left or right, where he would have not survived,” Von Tobel added. “I haven’t seen a cognitive recovery like this in almost 13 years of practice in medicine. I haven’t seen anything better.”

Tucker says the injuries did leave him with agraphia, unable to recognize or write letters and numbers. Von Tobel said the human brain can form new neural pathways, so Tucker should relearn that ability.

All he wants to do is restore his reading and writing abilities, hang out with his dogs as well as friends, and get back to kayaking as well as work. Tucker said he also wants to share the story of his brain injury and successful rehabilitation to inspire others in the same situation.

“For getting shot in the head, he’s doing amazing. Not a lot of people live being shot in the head, and now he’s walking and talking,” Zaidan said, adding his old friend can have his job back “whenever he wants.”

As for the crime, police arrested Martinis Jerome Williams, 31, soon after near the Zone 4 police substation on Blanding Boulevard, literally around the corner from the food store. He is ineligible for bail on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to jail records.

To help Tucker with his medical expenses, Orange Park Medical Center is providing rehabilitation services for free.

