Minor injuries reported in officer-involved crash in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minor injuries have been reported in an officer-involved crash that happened Thursday night in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the crash happened near Monument Road and Regency Square Boulevard.

@JSOPIO investigating an officer involved accident at the intersection of Monument Rd & Regency Square Blvd. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/f0O1IKRN7c — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) October 6, 2017

JSO plans to hold a press conference on the crash shortly, but didn't announce a specific time.

