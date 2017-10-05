Minor injuries reported in officer-involved crash in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minor injuries have been reported in an officer-involved crash that happened Thursday night in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO said the crash happened near Monument Road and Regency Square Boulevard.
@JSOPIO investigating an officer involved accident at the intersection of Monument Rd & Regency Square Blvd. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/f0O1IKRN7c— Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) October 6, 2017
JSO plans to hold a press conference on the crash shortly, but didn't announce a specific time.
Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs