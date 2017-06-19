Mini therapy horse to begin visits with Nemours pediatric patients

Gypsy, a three-year-old American Miniature Horse, will have her first visit with patients at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care. (PHOTO: Nemours)

Gypsy, a three-year-old American Miniature Horse, will have her first visit with patients at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care on Tuesday, June 20!

Kids will be able to hug, pet, and take photos with Gypsy as a form of Animal Assisted Therapy.

Nemours Children's Specialty Care said that horses, like dogs, are very sensitive creatures and can often sense when a patient is stressed or in pain. They said there have been times when Gypsy has nuzzled a child in a wheelchair who breathes through a ventilator to show them comfort.

Nemours Children’s Specialty Care hopes that the therapy provided by Gypsy’s presence will help to ease fears and reduce the anxiety that can sometimes be associated with a visit to the doctor’s office.

