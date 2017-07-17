Mayor Curry unveils budget with $260 M increase over this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mayor Lenny Curry's proposed budget, which he unveiled Monday, is the most robust financial plan the city has seen in awhile.

The Mayor's proposal is an increase of more than $260,000,000 over this year, in part because voters approved extending a sales tax to cover the city's future pension obligation, which frees up millions of dollars today.

According to Curry, most of the nearly $261,000,000 increase from this year's budget is going into reserves for Jacksonville's future. However, Curry has broken down his budget into sections including safety, infrastructure and investing in our future (children).

The Mayor's "Safer Neighborhoods Investment Plan" will have a total of $50 million allotted to it. The plan proposes to add 42 firefighters and an additional 100 police officers to the 80 Curry said he has added to the force in the past two years he has been Mayor.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be allotted $13.4 million for vehicle replacement

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue will receive $11.1 million for vehicle replacement

It also includes:

Fire mobile data terminals

Bringing fire bunker gear to new standards

JSO equipment and "various small capital equipment for Fire Rescue"

"Our highest priority as a city is the safety of our people," Curry said. "This is an investment we have to make as a community."

$12 million to build a new 911 call system to better serve the community. According to Curry, the current 911 system will remain Downtown, but the new one will be built next to a new fire station at Cecil Field.

$8.4 million for the historical Edwards Waters College

The "Safer Neighborhoods Investment Plan" will also include the "Mayor's Splash Squad" initiative which will retrofit five community pools for $1 million. Curry said this is, in part, a response to recent child drownings around Jacksonville.

Seven community pools will be available for year-round drowning prevention programs for all youth. Curry said it is estimated that 12,000 children will take the classes over a three-year period.

$280,000 will be allotted to lifeguard services at Huguenot and Hanna Parks

$30,000 for increased wages for all lifeguards at 34 city pools



"Now we have a foundation of solid rock," Curry said. "Its strength means that we are positioned to realize our full potential; our full potential for every person in Jacksonville, in every single neighborhood."

Curry said the backbone of a great city is its infrastructure and with the "Capital Investment Program" he plans to invest $122 million. This is more than double the amount of this year's budget.

"This demonstrates my commitment to all of Jacksonville," Curry said, "ALL of Jacksonville, including Downtown because Downtown must thrive."

Curry said he wants to attract private dollars to Downtown and in order to do that the city must demonstrate to the investment community that it is committed to getting things done.

The "Capital Investment Program" highlights for Downtown include:

$8 million to demolish and repair the old courthouse and old city hall for development

$1 million for Downtown landscaping and lighting

$600,000 for Snyder Memorial Church interior renovation

$8 million for the Liberty Street final installment

City-wide CIP highlights include:

$12 million for county-wide road resurfacing

$3.5 million for parks and senior and community centers

$4 million for Ashland mediation (for more details see page 42 of the budget)

$2.6 million for ADA compliance for buildings city-wide

$24 million for new sidewalks, sidewalk repairs, and ADA compliance city-wide

$10 million for storm work

$4.5 million for solid waste

“While infrastructure is our backbone, our people, our children are the heartbeat of Jacksonville, Florida," Curry said. “We have kids that are destined to fall through the cracks if we don’t step in.”

Though Curry said he has vowed to reform Jacksonville Journey and the Jacksonville Children's Commission, those reforms are not reflected in the budget; only the monetary value he proposes to allot to the organizations.

Curry proposes $36.4 million for JCC and Jax Journey. "I remain committed to these kids, so they do not slip through the cracks," Curry said.

Since taking office in July of 2015 they city's overall outstanding debt has decreased by $187 million, according to Curry, which has reduced interest costs by about $9 million per year.

Curry proposes $60 million go to the pension reform reserve, which is $10 million more than was initially planned to go into the reserve.

Curry is also recommending an increased target for the emergency reserve which is currently 5 percent - 7 percent of the budget. Curry wants to increase it to 6 percent - 8 percent. he proposes to fund the reserve at 6 percent for now and the full 8 percent by year three of the budget.

The budget also accounts for the 12.5 percent share that Jacksonville will get of the Hurricane Matthew disaster recovery funding, which is approximately $7.8 million.

This plan will go before city council and there will be several public meetings scheduled. The city's new budget year starts in October.

Here is the budget in its entirety:

Mayor Curry's proposed budget

