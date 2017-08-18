Mayor Curry proposes $2.7 million for after-school programming in Jacksonville

Lenny Curry talking to reporters. (Photo: Times-Union)

Mayor Lenny Curry and Councilman Reggie Brown announced Friday their intent to add nearly $2.7 million to the budget for city-funded after-school programs.

The measure, if approved by the council, would add 1,720 seats to afterschool programming across the city, bringing the total number of kids served to about 8,200.

“Government has a role to play in making sure at-hope kids do not fall through the cracks,” Curry said in a news release. “If there are ways for us to improve the lives of children, we’re going to do that responsibly and orderly with proper vetting and appropriate budgeting.”

Curry and Brown’s announcement came two days after Councilman Garrett Dennis filed legislation that would add $1.9 million for after school. Dennis also tried to boost program funding at the Aug. 8 City Council meeting, but the measure was defeated by his peers in a 12-7 vote.

Read more about this developing story with The Florida Times-Union here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV