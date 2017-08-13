Marion County child rapist found dead in prison cell

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

UMATILLA, Ore. -- An inmate convicted of child rape and sodomy "died unexpectedly" Saturday night at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution, the Corrections Deparartment said in a prepared statement.

The Oregon State Police is conducting what's described as a routine investigation into the "unanticipated death," the statement said.

% INLINE %

Benjamin Yzaguirre, 64, was found in his cell about 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Medical staff began life saving efforts. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about 11 p.m.

He was convicted in June of 2015 after being arrested in March of that year and charged with sex with a girl under fourteen. The offense took place between May of 1998 and 1999. He was set for release in June 2021.

Further details were not available.

© 2017 KGW-TV