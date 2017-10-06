Mandarin, other areas on First Coast dealing with excess water
We're also seeing neighborhoods all across the First Coast deal with thousands of gallons of extra water coming in with the tide Neighbors in Mandarin have told us the city's not properly maintaining the culverts designed to get water out of the way.
WTLV 11:20 PM. EDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
Nate over The South Central GulfOct. 3, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
-
University of Florida: White nationalist speaking…Oct. 6, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
JSO: Man arrested after armed robbery at Bank of…Oct. 6, 2017, 4:18 p.m.