Man wanted for murder in Clay County arrested in Jacksonville

The father of the victim said there were no signs that his daughter was in danger.

First Coast News , WTLV 9:21 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Kenneth Poythress Jr. has been arrested in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

Poythress was wanted for one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one county of armed burglary. The  Sheriff's Office said Poythress is accused of killing his 34-year-old wife, Curtishia Poythress.

On Sunday the Clay County Sheriff's Office said one woman had life-threatening injuries and a juvenile had  minor injuries. On Monday the Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted that both victims are in stable condition.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Heron Nest Pt. in the Argyle area.

A neighbor said the woman who died was an aunt and added that a grandmother was grazed by a bullet. She said the suspect ran into the woods after the attack.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was last seen in a 2008 red or maroon four-door Honda Accord with Florida license plate number 037LSE. He was wearing jeans, a dark colored shirt, orange construction type vest and a camouflage cap.

If you have any information, you can call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512. 

