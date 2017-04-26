Man wanted for murder in Clay County arrested in Jacksonville

Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Kenneth Poythress Jr. has been arrested in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

Poythress was wanted for one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one county of armed burglary. The Sheriff's Office said Poythress is accused of killing his 34-year-old wife, Curtishia Poythress.

3) Poythress wanted for 1 count of murder, 2 counts of attempted murder & armed burglary. He killed his wife, Curtishia Jovan Poythress, 34. — Clay County SO, FL (@ccsofl) April 24, 2017

On Sunday the Clay County Sheriff's Office said one woman had life-threatening injuries and a juvenile had minor injuries. On Monday the Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted that both victims are in stable condition.

4) A woman and a juvenile were also injured Sunday. They are in stable condition. #CCSOFL — Clay County SO, FL (@ccsofl) April 24, 2017

The incident happened in the 400 block of Heron Nest Pt. in the Argyle area.

A neighbor said the woman who died was an aunt and added that a grandmother was grazed by a bullet. She said the suspect ran into the woods after the attack.

PHOTO: Jason Rantala

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was last seen in a 2008 red or maroon four-door Honda Accord with Florida license plate number 037LSE. He was wearing jeans, a dark colored shirt, orange construction type vest and a camouflage cap.

.@ccsofl on the scene of domestic homicide. This is cul-de-sac at Heron Nest Pt and Hanging Moss Dr in Argle, Orange Park @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/LIp5UzcdDN — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) April 23, 2017

If you have any information, you can call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.

© 2017 WTLV-TV