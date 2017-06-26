Man vows to fight citations shown in viral video

Devonte Shipman recorded the encounter and posted it on Facebook (PHOTO: Devonte Shipman)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man vowed to fight the citations given to him by a JSO officer in a video that's now spreading quickly on social media.

Devonte Shipman’s recording of his interaction with the officer has thousands of shares and hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook. Shipman was issued two citations during the encounter, according to JSO.

JSO said the incident is not under investigation at this time, but is being reviewed.

“It was just mind-blowing,” Shipman said.

Shipman said the ordeal started last Tuesday when he and his brother were crossing Arlington Road near Lillian Road. He said an officer approached as they were crossing the street.

“He officially stopped us and I started recording,” Shipman said.

In the video, the officer explained that the men had crossed the street against the pedestrian signal, or jaywalked. It escalates as the officer tried to get Shipman to wait near his cruiser.

“I’m about to put you in jail,” the officer said in the video.

When Shipman asked what for, the officer replied: “Disobeying a direct order. Resisting without. Walk to my car.”

On the way to the car, the officer asked for Shipman’s ID. Shipman, who told First Coast News he does not have a driver’s license, told the officer he didn’t have it. The officer asked for Shipman’s name, which Shipman provided.

“Alright so there’s another infraction,” the officer said in the video. “In the state of Florida you have to have an ID card on you identifying who you are. I can detain you up to seven hours until I figure out who you are.”

Jacksonville constitutional rights lawyer Eric Friday said that statement is “blatantly false.”

“There is no requirement in Florida law for anybody to have an identification card on their person unless they are doing certain activities such as operating a motor vehicle,” Friday said.

Friday said Shipman did break the law if he crossed against the pedestrian signal. That accounts for one ticket he was issued.

JSO said Shipman was also cited for breaking Florida statute 322.15 for not carrying or presenting a driver’s license.

“That only applies to somebody who’s operating a motor vehicle,” he said. “It doesn’t apply to a person who’s just walking down the street.”

JSO has not returned a request for comment about whether the state applied to Shipman’s case.

Meanwhile, Shipman said JSO fell short of its mission to protect and serve.

“If it was like that he would have informed me and educated me [like] ‘okay hey you’re supposed to pay attention and follow that I’m gonna let you off with a warning,’” he said. “But instead it was more of him taunting me.”

He vowed to fight the citations in court. According to the video, the officer also planned to be there.

“You can take it to court,” the officer told Shipman in the video. “Since you have such a strong grasp, I really hope you pick that option because I promise you I’ll be there.”

