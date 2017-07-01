Man shot in hotel parking lot off Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man is recovering from injuries sustained after being shot in a busy hotel parking lot on the city's Southside.

The incident took place at a Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham located on Baymeadows Road at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The man who was shot multiple times is expected to survive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jso investigating car with bullet holes on driver's side involved in this morning's shooting a Hawthorn suites on the southside. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/xkCps9hKz5 — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 1, 2017

“There was some concern obviously for people staying in the hotel," JSO Sergeant Beers said. "There’s a softball tournament, we found out in Jacksonville. There’s a group of female softball players staying at the hotel and they were concerned."

Father of two Dereck Martin is in town from New Jersey visiting his girlfriend’s family.

"When I came out this morning I seen light and police tape," Martin said. "I’m like, 'whoa what’s going on?'"

Martin said although his thoughts go out to the victim’s family, he has family of his own to protect.

"There’s a lot of ways we try to keep each other safe. I don’t ever let my kids walk away without a buddy, actually, my kids have a cell phone to keep in touch with me. You never know when something bad is going to happen,” said Martin.

Due to information provided by witnesses, a male suspect was later located and detained by authorities. It is believed that the suspect and the victim may have been acquainted.

