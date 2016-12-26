Man murdered in car on Christmas in Lake City

Shooting victim Cory Montreiel Fluellen PHOTO: Lake City Police

LAKE CITY, Fla.- Lake City police are looking for information that will help them find a suspect in the Christmas morning murder of a 41-year-old man.

Police found Cory Montreiel Fluellen, 41, with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the front seat of his vehicle. The car was parked in the 500 block of SE St. Johns Street.

“LCPD is saddened by this meaningless shooting on Christmas Day here in our city. Our condolences go out to his family at a time when family should be celebrated, not grieving by one’s passing,” said Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore in a statement.

Police do not have any suspects and are being assisted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact CID Investigator Ivan Useche at (386) 758-5477, Crime Stoppers at (386) 754-7099, or submit an online tip via http://www.columbiacrimestoppers.net/.