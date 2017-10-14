Man in unknown condition after near-drowning in Atlantic Ocean

A man is in unknown condition at Flagler Hospital Saturday after a near-drowning in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Atlantic View near the beach.

A 47-year-old man and two children were in apparent distress in the water. The children were brought back to the shore but the man went missing in the water. He was last seen by observers in the ocean.

Rescue units were out in full force searching for another man who went missing earlier this week in South Ponte Vedra Beach when they found that missing 47-year-old man.

Responders began life-saving measures and the near-drowning victim was taken to Flagler Hospital for advanced care. It’s currently unknown what his condition is.

The search continues for the other swimmer who went missing earlier this week.

