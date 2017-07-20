Man found dead in pool in Arlington

Man found dead in a pool in Arlington Thursday. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead on the bottom of a pool at an Arlington residence on Thursday.

JSO said they were called out to the 7500 block of Wycombe Dr. around 4 p.m. in reference to a victim who was found lying on the bottom of a pool.

When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called in to assist and it determined that the man was in the pool for several hours. JSO said they believe a family member found the man.

A neighbor said the man found dead in his pool was a "good guy" who split his time between living in Jacksonville and Palm Coast where he has another home.

The man is divorced and has children, but the neighbor said the deceased lived in this home alone.

Neighbor said he would often see the man doing yard work or working on the home. The neighbor also said he would not suspect anyone of wanting to harm the man.

JSO Homicide is now investigating the incident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV