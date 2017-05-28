Man found dead behind abandoned building in North Riverside: Police

Police are investigating the death of a man in North Riverside Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Joe Kuczynski)

A man was found dead behind an abandoned home on King Street in North Riverside Sunday morning, police say.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say they were called to the 300 block of King Street at 9:40 because someone heard gunfire.

They found the unidentified man's body a short time later.

Detectives are working to determine what happened; a spokesperson for the sheriff's office says investigators don't know how long he's been dead, who killed him or if there is a suspect.

The victim doesn't appear to have been dead for very long, however, the spokesperson said.

Evidence at the scene is still being processed and at the time of this writing, police were waiting for the medical examiner to arrive.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV